1 in 3 Arkansas births are by C-section

Repeat C-sections account for many procedures, even though the old "too posh to push" idea is not widely held.
"If you have already had a C-section, you will almost always be offered — and indeed the default is likely to be — a second," says Emily Oster, economist and author of "The Unexpected," her book about navigating pregnancy complications, due out April 30.
Between the lines: Hospital politics might also come into play.
For example, there are cases when doctors are more inclined to perform C-sections, because that option would less likely lead to a medical malpractice lawsuit, Van Dis says.
And health care system reimbursements for C-sections are generally higher than for vaginal births. "Financial incentives almost always play some role," Oster says.
Vaginal deliveries also come with their own risks.
And there are many situations — like in cases of breech birth, certain placenta problems or severe preeclampsia — where a C-section should be performed, Van Dis says.
What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care — as new legislation in New York does — could lower the rates of C-sections.