1 in 3 Arkansas births are by C-section

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals The rate of cesarean births in Arkansas is higher than the national average, new data show. By the numbers: Arkansas' rate for C-sections in 2023 was nearly 34% but has declined since 2018, according to provisional CDC data.

Why it matters: The World Health Organization considers 10-15% "ideal."

Zoom out: The national C-section delivery rate increased in 2023 to 32.4%, from 32.1% in 2022.

That's the highest rate since 2013 and the fourth annual increase after the rate generally declined from 2009 to 2019, the CDC says.

Yes, but: An increase in C-sections doesn't necessarily mean the rate of unnecessary procedures has risen — other factors are at play.

Patients are sicker overall.

With conditions like gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders in pregnancy on the rise, the need for C-sections could be greater, says Dr. Jane van Dis, OB-GYN and assistant professor at the University of Rochester.

Van Dis says she believes the rise in those conditions is due to "environmental exposure" and cites increasing use of plastics.

Repeat C-sections account for many procedures, even though the old "too posh to push" idea is not widely held.

"If you have already had a C-section, you will almost always be offered — and indeed the default is likely to be — a second," says Emily Oster, economist and author of "The Unexpected," her book about navigating pregnancy complications, due out April 30.

Between the lines: Hospital politics might also come into play.

For example, there are cases when doctors are more inclined to perform C-sections, because that option would less likely lead to a medical malpractice lawsuit, Van Dis says.

And health care system reimbursements for C-sections are generally higher than for vaginal births. "Financial incentives almost always play some role," Oster says.

Vaginal deliveries also come with their own risks.

And there are many situations — like in cases of breech birth, certain placenta problems or severe preeclampsia — where a C-section should be performed, Van Dis says.

What we're watching: Expanding access to doula care — as new legislation in New York does — could lower the rates of C-sections.