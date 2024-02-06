NWA named among the country's best performing metro areas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Northwest Arkansas jumped two spaces to land at No. 7 in the Milken Institute's latest annual list of Best-Performing Cities, released first to Axios.

Authors of the report said post-pandemic job growth has contributed to the area's top 10 status for the past three years.

Why it matters: The top metropolitan areas in the rankings offer high wages, plentiful jobs, a (relatively) low cost of living and thriving tech sectors — making them economic models for the rest of the nation.

Driving the news: The Milken Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit, assessed 403 U.S. metropolitan areas using 12 economic metrics based on data from January 2022 to August 2023.

The report divided cities into large metros (more than 275,000 people) and smaller ones.

What they found: Listed above NWA were Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Boise, Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Zoom in: The NWA population is on pace to reach 1 million by 2045, the report states.

Leisure and hospitality industries contributed to the area's employment spike after the pandemic, but "financial activities, professional services and transportation" have accounted for almost one-third of job gains in the past five years.

The area still lags comparable cities in high-tech industry diversification, "concentrating most of the metro area's high-tech GDP production in only four of the possible 24 technology industries," the report states.

Of note: This year's rankings took two new factors into consideration: income inequality and "resilience," the latter defined as a city's ability to withstand severe weather and economic turmoil.

What's next: Expect climate change, the migration of high-tech jobs and the evolution of remote work patterns to continue shaping the futures of cities across America.