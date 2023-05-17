Nashville vaulted into the top 5 in the Milken Institute's 2023 rankings of the nation's best-performing large cities, buoyed by a booming job market.

It came in at No. 4, jumping 21 spots over last year's showing.

Why it matters: The report from the nonprofit economic think tank offers one view of Nashville's recovery from the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: The Best-Performing Cities Index is based on labor market performance, access to economic opportunities and high-tech impact.

Much of the data is from 2021, and the report focuses heavily on cities' recoveries from the initial year of the pandemic.

Housing affordability, access to broadband, GDP growth and wage and salary increases factor into the rankings.

Zoom in: "While Nashville is a well-known and popular tourist destination, its economy is bolstered by more than just the music and hospitality industries," the report notes.

The report cited data showing that the health care industry brought in nearly $67 billion annually and more than 328,000 local jobs.

High-tech job growth in the Nashville area has also outperformed the national average over the last five years, the report found.

Yes, but: The tech sector's contributions to the local economy still lag behind national numbers, with the report saying, "It remains to be seen if the recent high-tech expansion in Nashville can convert the city into a true tech hub."

The intrigue: The report also suggested the city's job surge could serve as a double-edged sword by drawing in more skilled workers and in turn driving up housing costs.

That trend is already playing out throughout the metro area.

Reality check: The high marks from the Milken Institute are not reflected in the city's mood. A growing majority of residents think Nashville is headed in the wrong direction, according to a recent poll from Vanderbilt University.