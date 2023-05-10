31 mins ago - Real Estate

Charted: How home values soared in Nashville area since 2013

Adam Tamburin
Data: Greater Nashville Realtors; Note: "Other" includes Cheatham, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson counties/ Chart: Axios Visuals

The long-range trend in the Nashville area shows a staggering jump in median sale prices.

  • Home values in Davidson and eight surrounding counties have increased by an average 151% over the last decade, according to sales data from Greater Nashville Realtors.

Zoom in: Median home sale prices in Davidson County soared from $173,900 in 2013 to $429,990 so far this year.

  • In Williamson County, which has the most expensive market in the region, median home prices have gone from $335,292 to $835,000 in the same time period.
