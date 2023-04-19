Data: Vanderbilt University; Chart: Axios Visuals

A growing majority of Nashvillians think the city is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new Vanderbilt University poll.

Driving the news: The poll found 56% of residents have a negative view of the city's path, up three points since last year.

Why it matters: This is the second consecutive year that most respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the city's trajectory. Satisfaction sat at 44%, an all-time low since Vanderbilt started polling on city issues in 2015.

The survey also showed the public's increasingly sour outlook on growth and its impact on the changing city.

Zoom in: 47% said Nashville's growth had made day-to-day life worse in recent years, a significant jump from 25% who felt that way in 2017.

Only 24% of the respondents this year said Nashville's growth had improved their quality of life, while 29% said it didn't have much impact.

Yes, but: Residents had a rosier outlook on some elements of the city.

59% approved of outgoing Mayor John Cooper, who is leaving office later this year.

The Metro Council's approval is at 57%, and schools director Adrienne Battle's is at 61%.

State of play: The General Assembly didn't fare as well, with an approval rating of 34%.

State lawmakers have pursued several measures that interfere with city business, including the ongoing effort to shrink the council and moves to assert control in the airport and sports authorities.

89% of Nashvillians listed "dealing with the state legislature" as important or a top priority for the next mayor.

Of note: The survey was conducted from March 13-April 6, which means The Covenant School shooting on March 27 might have influenced some respondents.