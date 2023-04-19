Poll: Nashville thinks Nashville is on the wrong track
A growing majority of Nashvillians think the city is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new Vanderbilt University poll.
Driving the news: The poll found 56% of residents have a negative view of the city's path, up three points since last year.
Why it matters: This is the second consecutive year that most respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the city's trajectory. Satisfaction sat at 44%, an all-time low since Vanderbilt started polling on city issues in 2015.
- The survey also showed the public's increasingly sour outlook on growth and its impact on the changing city.
Zoom in: 47% said Nashville's growth had made day-to-day life worse in recent years, a significant jump from 25% who felt that way in 2017.
- Only 24% of the respondents this year said Nashville's growth had improved their quality of life, while 29% said it didn't have much impact.
Yes, but: Residents had a rosier outlook on some elements of the city.
- 59% approved of outgoing Mayor John Cooper, who is leaving office later this year.
- The Metro Council's approval is at 57%, and schools director Adrienne Battle's is at 61%.
State of play: The General Assembly didn't fare as well, with an approval rating of 34%.
- State lawmakers have pursued several measures that interfere with city business, including the ongoing effort to shrink the council and moves to assert control in the airport and sports authorities.
- 89% of Nashvillians listed "dealing with the state legislature" as important or a top priority for the next mayor.
Of note: The survey was conducted from March 13-April 6, which means The Covenant School shooting on March 27 might have influenced some respondents.
- "Given this timing, we can only glean a few things from the impact this tragic event had on the public," Vanderbilt Poll co-director John Geer said in a statement. He added that the shooting will be considered as they consider questions for an upcoming statewide poll.
- "The one finding we can report is that the public's approval of the Metro Nashville Police Department jumped," Geer said, noting officers were praised for their response. "It was 66% prior to the shooting and 79% after it."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.