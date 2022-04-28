2 hours ago - News

Poll says Nashville people are unhappy with Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Note: In 2017 and 2018, half of the survey respondents got this question. Source: Vanderbilt University; Chart: Axios Visuals
More than half of the people surveyed in an annual Vanderbilt University poll believe Nashville is headed in the wrong direction.

Why it matters: Satisfaction with the city's trajectory is at 47%, its lowest point since Vanderbilt started polling city issues in 2015. Residents' impressions of city institutions like the Metro Council are sinking, too.

  • The findings come as growth continues to drive home prices and the cost of living higher.

Flashback: Five years ago, in 2017, only about one in four poll respondents said Nashville was on the wrong track.

  • Back then, 68% thought the city was headed in the right direction.

Yes, but: Despite being disgruntled with the city as a whole, a majority of those polled still had a positive view of the council, Mayor John Cooper, the school system and the police department.

By the numbers: Cooper's approval rating sits at 56%, according to the poll, down from 80% in 2020.

  • The council has a 54% approval rating, down from 70% two years ago.

What they're saying: The gap between the negative view of the city and positive marks for local officials could suggest "some of the malaise … is probably just general effects that are kind of beyond the control of people in Nashville itself," Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt poll, said in a statement.

Between the lines: Vanderbilt polled 1,008 adult residents from March 18-April 16.

  • The margin of error is 4.3 percentage points.

Zoom out: The Vanderbilt poll hasn't always been a reliable predictor of electoral success. In April 2019, then-Mayor David Briley received 66% approval in a Vanderbilt poll.

  • In the September election, Briley earned just 30% of the vote and lost to Cooper.
