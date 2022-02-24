30 mins ago - Business

Iron Galaxy announces new development studio in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Iron Galaxy sign
Photo courtesy of Iron Galaxy

Video game studio Iron Galaxy announced yesterday it's opening a development studio in Nashville, with company leaders praising the city's growing tech sector.

  • Iron Galaxy leaders said they are going to invest $950,000 into a new location that will lead to 108 local tech jobs over the next five years.

Why it matters: Iron Galaxy is the latest example of the growing tech sector in Middle Tennessee. New corporate hubs from Amazon and Oracle are attracting talent and attention to the area.

  • Nashville is recognized nationally as a top draw for employers. A report released this month by think tank Heartland Forward charting the emergence of new national talent hubs called the city "a high-tech growth mecca."

Zoom out: Iron Galaxy already has physical offices in Chicago and Orlando.

  • The company currently employs more than 250 people and has been involved in the development of more than 65 games.

What they're saying: Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes called Nashville "a vibrant city and a burgeoning tech hub that should prove attractive to talent all over the world."

  • "Couple that with its proximity to more than 20 universities, and it's clear to us that Nashville is the right choice," Boyes said in a statement.
