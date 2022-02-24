Iron Galaxy announces new development studio in Nashville
Video game studio Iron Galaxy announced yesterday it's opening a development studio in Nashville, with company leaders praising the city's growing tech sector.
- Iron Galaxy leaders said they are going to invest $950,000 into a new location that will lead to 108 local tech jobs over the next five years.
Why it matters: Iron Galaxy is the latest example of the growing tech sector in Middle Tennessee. New corporate hubs from Amazon and Oracle are attracting talent and attention to the area.
- Nashville is recognized nationally as a top draw for employers. A report released this month by think tank Heartland Forward charting the emergence of new national talent hubs called the city "a high-tech growth mecca."
Zoom out: Iron Galaxy already has physical offices in Chicago and Orlando.
- The company currently employs more than 250 people and has been involved in the development of more than 65 games.
What they're saying: Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes called Nashville "a vibrant city and a burgeoning tech hub that should prove attractive to talent all over the world."
- "Couple that with its proximity to more than 20 universities, and it's clear to us that Nashville is the right choice," Boyes said in a statement.
