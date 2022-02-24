Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Video game studio Iron Galaxy announced yesterday it's opening a development studio in Nashville, with company leaders praising the city's growing tech sector.

Iron Galaxy leaders said they are going to invest $950,000 into a new location that will lead to 108 local tech jobs over the next five years.

Why it matters: Iron Galaxy is the latest example of the growing tech sector in Middle Tennessee. New corporate hubs from Amazon and Oracle are attracting talent and attention to the area.

Nashville is recognized nationally as a top draw for employers. A report released this month by think tank Heartland Forward charting the emergence of new national talent hubs called the city "a high-tech growth mecca."

Zoom out: Iron Galaxy already has physical offices in Chicago and Orlando.

The company currently employs more than 250 people and has been involved in the development of more than 65 games.

What they're saying: Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes called Nashville "a vibrant city and a burgeoning tech hub that should prove attractive to talent all over the world."