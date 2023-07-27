Austin is a hot spot for new businesses

Austin had the highest rate of new business applications among major Texas metros in 2022, per new Census Bureau and IRS data.

Some 19 new business applications per 1,000 residents were filed in the Austin-Round Rock metro area — ranking the city 21st nationally.

Why it matters: New business applications are an important measure of an area's perceived economic health. If lots of people are trying to start new companies in a given city, it's a sign that they're bullish on the area's prospects.

Be smart: The Austin metro rate is higher than the national average of 15 applications per 1,000. It also dropped from 2021 by just 1% compared to the 6.6% drop seen nationally.

Meanwhile, Dallas and Houston are also seeing higher-than-average application rates.

Some rural west Texas counties are also seeing high rates per 1,000 residents, including Loving, Glasscock and Borden.

Between the lines: The word "startup" tends to evoke buzzy Silicon Valley tech ventures. But young companies of all stripes, from stores and restaurants to software and manufacturing firms, play a big economic role.

As of 2021, more than 66.7 million Americans worked for companies with fewer than 100 employees, and those companies posted nearly $3.6 trillion in annual payroll, per census data.

The big picture: Just over 5 million new business applications were filed nationwide in 2022, or 15.1 for every 1,000 residents.

That's down from 2021, when nearly 5.4 million applications were filed nationwide, or 16.2 for every 1,000 residents.

Zoom out: The Southeastern U.S. is a hotbed of new business activity, home to nine of the top 10 major metro areas with the most new business applications per 1,000 residents last year.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach (40.9) took the top spot for major metro areas.

Reality check: A filed application is no guarantee of a healthy, thriving business to follow — but at the very least it's a sign of economic optimism.