Trio of cycling events set for September in Bentonville

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Natural State Criterium. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

If you're in the cycling biz, or just interested, mark your calendar for mid-September.

What's happening: At least three significant events will unite cyclists, enthusiasts and industry leaders:

Why it matters: Curated, targeted events like these bring together people who are at the intersection of the state's outdoor economy, the global cycling industry and entrepreneurship.

The bike industry alone meant $159 million to NWA's economy in 2022.

Details: Sergio Bravo, owner of Smith, Smith & Smith ad agency of Washington, D.C., organized the Cycle of Influence and the Master Bike Builders Show.

The first event will bring influencers from across the country to Bentonville for intimate conversations that, hopefully, will spark ideas that will benefit various parts of the industry, Bravo said. Registration is required; special pricing is available.

The inaugural Master Bike Builders Show will assemble a dozen or so custom-bike makers to show off their engineering and welding skills. The public is invited.

WOZ's event will help women riders of all levels build skills, make friends and have fun mountain biking. Registration starts at $100.

The bottom line: There's something for just about everyone interested in bikes.