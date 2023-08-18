33 mins ago - Things to Do
Trio of cycling events set for September in Bentonville
If you're in the cycling biz, or just interested, mark your calendar for mid-September.
What's happening: At least three significant events will unite cyclists, enthusiasts and industry leaders:
- Cycle of Influence, Sept. 12-14
- Master Bike Builders Show, Sept. 16-17
- Women of Oz (WOZ) Sunset Summit in the Ozarks, Sept. 15-17
Why it matters: Curated, targeted events like these bring together people who are at the intersection of the state's outdoor economy, the global cycling industry and entrepreneurship.
- The bike industry alone meant $159 million to NWA's economy in 2022.
Details: Sergio Bravo, owner of Smith, Smith & Smith ad agency of Washington, D.C., organized the Cycle of Influence and the Master Bike Builders Show.
- The first event will bring influencers from across the country to Bentonville for intimate conversations that, hopefully, will spark ideas that will benefit various parts of the industry, Bravo said. Registration is required; special pricing is available.
- The inaugural Master Bike Builders Show will assemble a dozen or so custom-bike makers to show off their engineering and welding skills. The public is invited.
- WOZ's event will help women riders of all levels build skills, make friends and have fun mountain biking. Registration starts at $100.
The bottom line: There's something for just about everyone interested in bikes.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.