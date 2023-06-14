The Shift: Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program wants entrepreneurs
The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) is accepting applications for its fall cohort.
Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas focused on the outdoor recreation industry.
- Statewide, outdoor rec was valued at $3.5 billion at the end of 2021, accounting for nearly 40,000 jobs.
Details: Participants from each company selected receive training through weekly workshops and mentoring to help them scale and commercialize their services or products. They also are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in seed funding from the U of A after graduation.
- Application deadline is July 10; those accepted will be notified by the end of the month.
- The fall cohort is set for Aug. 29-Nov. 14.
- The group will be the fourth cohort since GORP launched in 2021.
Of note: Companies that aren't picked for the fall program are eligible to apply later. GORP also offers a la carte services for startups in the outdoor recreation industry.
The latest: The third group to go through the accelerator program graduated earlier this year and included:
- Kvell Outdoors — A size-inclusive cycling apparel brand.
- Best Ride of Your Life, b-royl — Cycling clothing that prevents skin irritation.
- Natural State Climbing Co. — Designs affordable safety products for rock climbing.
- Greenway Bike Company — Converts analog bicycles into electric assist bikes.
- Saga — Online tools for cycling event organizers and coaches to assist with scheduling, payment transactions, email and websites.
- UNCL Co. (Universal Network Controlled Lock) — Developing an app-enabled lock to retrofit public bike racks.
Between the lines: First gentleman Bryan Sanders, who chairs the Natural State Advisory Council, recently said he wants to double tourism's economic impact in the next 10 years.
- Since the state's tourism largely depends on outdoor recreation, it means entrepreneurs looking at the industry aren't only wanted — they're needed.
Go deeper: Read about GORP's second cohort.
🏌️♀️ The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in the state's economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.