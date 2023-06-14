Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) is accepting applications for its fall cohort.

Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas focused on the outdoor recreation industry.

Statewide, outdoor rec was valued at $3.5 billion at the end of 2021, accounting for nearly 40,000 jobs.

Details: Participants from each company selected receive training through weekly workshops and mentoring to help them scale and commercialize their services or products. They also are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in seed funding from the U of A after graduation.

Application deadline is July 10; those accepted will be notified by the end of the month.

The fall cohort is set for Aug. 29-Nov. 14.

The group will be the fourth cohort since GORP launched in 2021.

Of note: Companies that aren't picked for the fall program are eligible to apply later. GORP also offers a la carte services for startups in the outdoor recreation industry.

The latest: The third group to go through the accelerator program graduated earlier this year and included:

Kvell Outdoors — A size-inclusive cycling apparel brand.

Best Ride of Your Life, b-royl — Cycling clothing that prevents skin irritation.

Natural State Climbing Co. — Designs affordable safety products for rock climbing.

Greenway Bike Company — Converts analog bicycles into electric assist bikes.

Saga — Online tools for cycling event organizers and coaches to assist with scheduling, payment transactions, email and websites.

UNCL Co. (Universal Network Controlled Lock) — Developing an app-enabled lock to retrofit public bike racks.

Between the lines: First gentleman Bryan Sanders, who chairs the Natural State Advisory Council, recently said he wants to double tourism's economic impact in the next 10 years.

Since the state's tourism largely depends on outdoor recreation, it means entrepreneurs looking at the industry aren't only wanted — they're needed.

Go deeper: Read about GORP's second cohort.

🏌️‍♀️ The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in the state's economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.