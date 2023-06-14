2 hours ago - Business

The Shift: Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program wants entrepreneurs

Worth Sparkman
The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) is accepting applications for its fall cohort.

Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas focused on the outdoor recreation industry.

Details: Participants from each company selected receive training through weekly workshops and mentoring to help them scale and commercialize their services or products. They also are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in seed funding from the U of A after graduation.

  • Application deadline is July 10; those accepted will be notified by the end of the month.
  • The fall cohort is set for Aug. 29-Nov. 14.
  • The group will be the fourth cohort since GORP launched in 2021.

Of note: Companies that aren't picked for the fall program are eligible to apply later. GORP also offers a la carte services for startups in the outdoor recreation industry.

The latest: The third group to go through the accelerator program graduated earlier this year and included:

  • Saga — Online tools for cycling event organizers and coaches to assist with scheduling, payment transactions, email and websites.
  • UNCL Co. (Universal Network Controlled Lock) — Developing an app-enabled lock to retrofit public bike racks.

Between the lines: First gentleman Bryan Sanders, who chairs the Natural State Advisory Council, recently said he wants to double tourism's economic impact in the next 10 years.

  • Since the state's tourism largely depends on outdoor recreation, it means entrepreneurs looking at the industry aren't only wanted — they're needed.

