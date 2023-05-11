Arkansas' first gentleman: Natural State tourism can "crush" neighbors
First gentleman Bryan Sanders, chair of the Natural State Advisory Council, said the group's goal is to double the economic impact of the state's tourism within a decade, Arkansas Business reported.
- Outdoor recreation accounted for 2.4% of the state's GDP in 2021, or about $3.5 billion.
Details: Sanders' remarks were made at a Rotary Club presentation in Little Rock on Tuesday where Sanders was joined by committee members Suzanne Grobmyer of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism; Mindy West, chief financial officer at Murphy USA; and Tom Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group of Bentonville.
What they're saying: "I think we can crush our neighboring states as a destination for outdoor recreation," Sanders said per Arkansas Business.
- "Tourism is the No. 2 industry behind agriculture. Nothing against the agriculture industry, but I see tourism really leading as the No. 1 industry in the state."
What's next: The advisory council has identified four state parks — Queen Wilhelmina, Petit Jean, Crowley's Ridge and the Mississippi River park — to augment existing amenities so the state can attract more outdoor enthusiasts, he said.
