Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Table: Axios Visuals

Cycling made a $159 million economic impact in NWA last year, up 16% from $137 million in 2017.

The Walton Family Foundation published its first study on the topic in 2018.

Driving the news: Tom Walton cited the new numbers at a Little Rock Rotary Club meeting last week from a yet-to-be-released economic impact study.

By the numbers: $100 million was generated from cycling-related businesses, while $59 million came from cycling-related tourism.

The industry generated 1,300 jobs and about $10 million in state and local taxes, Walton said.

Zoom out: All outdoor recreation accounted for 2.4% of Arkansas' GDP in 2021, or $3.5 billion.

Nearly 40,000 jobs — about 3.1% of the state's total — are tied to outdoor recreation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The bottom line: While cycling remains far behind boating, fishing and hunting, it added more than $21 million in value to the state's total GDP in 2021.