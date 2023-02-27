Bike builder to share skills at University of Arkansas event

" Forever Bicycles " by Ai Weiwei in 2018 when it was on view in Austin, Texas. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

If you've ever looked at a bike and thought, "I could build that," you can test that theory on March 9.

What's happening: Steve McGuire, creator of the University of Iowa's handmade bicycle curriculum, will present "Design, Build, Ride" and show off a titanium bike made for NWA's trails.

The University of Arkansas is sponsoring the event.

The big picture: Bentonville is the self-proclaimed "mountain biking capital of the world," cycling-related companies are opening offices in NWA, and last spring, Northwest Arkansas Community College's bicycle assembly and repair technician program saw its first group graduate.

The bottom line: The industry has traction in Arkansas, and those with an eye for art and discipline for engineering could design the next big deal in bikes.

Attend the event: The event is Thursday, March 9 from 6-8pm at 700 SE 5th St., #130, in Bentonville.

Admission is free but registration is required.

