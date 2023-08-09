Pornhub cuts Arkansas' access in protest of age verification law

Pornhub blocked access in Arkansas, citing a new state law requiring websites with adult content to verify a user's age before allowing them to view the platforms.

State of play: Pornhub.com now opens on devices in the state with a message that states the company has "made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Arkansas."

Above the statement, users can choose to watch a video of a clothed adult actor urging people to make their opposition to the law known to their elected representatives.

Driving the news: The state's age verification measure, passed by lawmakers in April, took effect Aug. 1.

Catch up quick: The law, also called the Protection of Minors from Distribution of Harmful Material Act, requires either a website or a third-party vendor to verify a user is 18 or older from "all of the data elements visible on the face and back of a license or identification card" each time they try to access the site.

Companies that don't comply will be liable if they're sued because a minor accessed their content.

The law bans companies or vendors from keeping the data after access is granted.

Zoom out: Pornhub's owner, MindGeek, put the same message on its other sites, including Brazzers, YouPorn and Redtube.

The company blocked access in Utah, Mississippi and Virginia after similar laws went into effect.

What they're saying: "Responses from some of the pornographic websites are wonderful," Sen. Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs), lead sponsor of the Arkansas bill, told Axios.

"I'm so thankful that they've just decided to turn off. If at the end of the day, all we get is a few of these sites being turned off … I can tell you, our state's better off."

Meanwhile, Act 689, a similar law requiring social media companies to verify a user is at least 18, will take effect Sept. 1. Dees also led that bill.

The measure is being challenged in federal court by a trade organization representing social media companies.

The group claims the law violates the First Amendment rights of internet users and could put private information at risk.

