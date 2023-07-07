Virginia leads nation in VPN searches after PornHub block

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Virginia leads the nation in Google searches for VPNs after PornHub blocked access in the state.

What's happening: VPN services let users circumvent location-based content restrictions by routing their internet traffic through other states or countries.

And since strict new age verification rules for porn sites went into effect in Virginia this month, interest in the services has spiked, per WVEC.

Catch up fast: PornHub, one of the biggest brands in online pornography, blocked access in Virginia, calling the state's rules requiring photo ID unworkable.

It has also blocked access in Utah and Mississippi after similar laws went into effect there.

Of note: Visitors to the site are now greeted by a video of a (fully clothed) adult actress urging people to contact their elected representatives in opposition to the law.

What they're saying: "Is anyone else’s Pornhub not working?" tweeted Sen. Louise Lucas, a top Democrat.

She accused Gov. Youngkin of botching the new law, which passed with broad bipartisan support, by not creating a state-run age verification system and instead relying on porn sites to process IDs.

The other side: Youngkin's administration stands by the legislation and argues porn sites should have no problems complying.