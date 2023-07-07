40 mins ago - News

Virginia leads nation in VPN searches after PornHub block

Ned Oliver
animation of an XXX neon sign being powered off

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Virginia leads the nation in Google searches for VPNs after PornHub blocked access in the state.

What's happening: VPN services let users circumvent location-based content restrictions by routing their internet traffic through other states or countries.

  • And since strict new age verification rules for porn sites went into effect in Virginia this month, interest in the services has spiked, per WVEC.

Catch up fast: PornHub, one of the biggest brands in online pornography, blocked access in Virginia, calling the state's rules requiring photo ID unworkable.

  • It has also blocked access in Utah and Mississippi after similar laws went into effect there.

Of note: Visitors to the site are now greeted by a video of a (fully clothed) adult actress urging people to contact their elected representatives in opposition to the law.

What they're saying: "Is anyone else’s Pornhub not working?" tweeted Sen. Louise Lucas, a top Democrat.

  • She accused Gov. Youngkin of botching the new law, which passed with broad bipartisan support, by not creating a state-run age verification system and instead relying on porn sites to process IDs.

The other side: Youngkin's administration stands by the legislation and argues porn sites should have no problems complying.

