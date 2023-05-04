60 mins ago - Politics

Porn sites threaten Virginia blockade if Youngkin signs age verification bill

Ned Oliver
The porn industry is warning Virginians could lose access to adult sites if Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs strict new age verification legislation currently on his desk.

Driving the news: That's exactly what happened this week in Utah when a similar bill went into effect.

  • Pornhub.com now opens on devices in Utah with a message that states the company has "made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Utah," reports Axios' Erin Alberty.

What they're saying: Virginia's proposed law requires sites verify users are 18, but the state does not yet offer a digital ID that companies can tap into, said Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, an adult industry trade group.

The other side: Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, disputed the notion that it would be difficult for sites to comply with the law without a state-provided digital ID.

Of note: The DMV has said it plans to role out digital IDs later this year, but a spokeswoman says they will be used for in-person identification only.

Between the lines: It sounds like Youngkin is inclined to sign the bill, which passed with near unanimous support.

  • “The governor is committed to protecting Virginia’s children from dangerous material on the internet,” Porter said.
