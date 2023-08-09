Arkansas tops in searches for help changing VPNs
Arkansas leads the nation in Google searches for "how to change VPN" after Pornhub and other adult sites blocked access in the state.
Driving the news: VPN — virtual private network — services let users circumvent location-based content restrictions by routing internet traffic through other states or countries.
Reality check: Use of the services essentially make Arkansas' law a non-issue for anyone with a little technological know-how.
What they're saying: "It's pretty easy to circumvent speeding but we still have speed limits," Sen. Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs) told Axios when asked about VPN use.
- "Doing the right thing is always the right thing," he said.
The other side: "We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification," the Pornhub statement reads.
Go deeper: Pornhub cuts Arkansas' access in protest of age verification law
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.