1 hour ago - News

Arkansas tops in searches for help changing VPNs

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of a search bar being illuminated by a spotlight.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Arkansas leads the nation in Google searches for "how to change VPN" after Pornhub and other adult sites blocked access in the state.

Driving the news: VPN — virtual private network — services let users circumvent location-based content restrictions by routing internet traffic through other states or countries.

Reality check: Use of the services essentially make Arkansas' law a non-issue for anyone with a little technological know-how.

What they're saying: "It's pretty easy to circumvent speeding but we still have speed limits," Sen. Tyler Dees (R-Siloam Springs) told Axios when asked about VPN use.

  • "Doing the right thing is always the right thing," he said.

The other side: "We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification," the Pornhub statement reads.

Go deeper: Pornhub cuts Arkansas' access in protest of age verification law

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more