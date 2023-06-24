38 mins ago - Things to Do

Best things to do in NWA by city

While Northwest Arkansas can feel like one metro area where it's easy to hop between the boroughs, the four largest cities do have their own identities.

Fayetteville

🏫 What you'll see: A hilly landscape, medical buildings and the University of Arkansas — the state's flagship university.

🧑‍🏫 Who you'll meet: Partying college kids plus grad students and faculty doing all kinds fascinating work. Artists and musicians keeping Fayetteville funky.

🐗 What you'll hear: The Hog Call. You risk being exiled if you do it wrong, so learn how. Also, local and out-of-town bands at longtime venue George's Majestic Lounge.

🍳 What you'll eat: Brunch. Try a classic Southern breakfast at The Farmer's Table, elevated pancakes at Prelude Breakfast Bar or creative dishes at Nomads.

🍹 What you'll drink: Bar hop on Dickson Street. Try Cannibal & Craft, The Amendment or Smoke & Barrel Tavern. And don't forget Maxine's Tap Room on Block Avenue — this one's been around since the 1950s and crafts some of the best cocktails in town.

🎭 What you'll do: Go see a contemporary play at TheatreSquared or a Broadway classic at Walton Arts Center; explore downtown.

Springdale

🐓 What you'll see: Tyson Foods headquarters and poultry plants aplenty.

🌏 Who you'll meet: NWA's most diverse population, which helps make the area culturally rich in food, music and traditions. It's notably home to the largest group of Marshallese people outside the Marshall Islands.

🎇 What you'll hear: Fireworks after select Northwest Arkansas Naturals home games at Arvest Ballpark.

🌮 What you'll eat: The best authentic Latin American food around. Try Taqueria Guanajuato, Na'guara or Tesoro Beach Restaurant.

🍷 What you'll drink: Some wine at Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery. Or hard cider at Black Apple.

⛸ What you'll do: Go ice-skating year round at The Jones Center or explore downtown.

Rogers

🐟 What you'll see: Retail, Beaver Lake, Lake Atalanta.

🧑‍💼 Who you'll meet: Professionals of all kinds.

🎸 What you'll hear: Noteworthy bands at the region's largest concert venue, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, and free concerts at Butterfield Stage downtown.

🦀 What you'll eat: Some killer Cuban food at Havana Tropical Grill or seafood at Crabby's.

🍻 What you'll drink: Brews from Ozark, New Province or Rendezvous Junction. Or visit Onyx Coffee Lab's stunning headquarters.

🛍 What you'll do: Go shopping at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade or explore downtown.

Bentonville

🧢 What you'll see: Bike trails, a Walmart on every corner — almost.

🚴 Who you'll meet: Walmart home office workers, outdoor enthusiasts.

🎹 What you'll hear: Music coming from The Momentary's outdoor space.

🥘 What you'll eat: Refined cuisine at high-end restaurants making waves in NWA's culinary scene like Conifer, The Preacher's Son or The Hive.

🍸 What you'll drink: Libations from Tower Bar, Lady Slipper or Scotch & Soda.

🖼 What you'll do: Visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or explore downtown.

