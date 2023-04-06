Our "how to spend a day" series offers suggestions to maximize your time in different nooks and crannies of Northwest Arkansas.

Here's what we recommend on your next venture to downtown Springdale:

Take it easy

☕️ Start the day with a coffee jolt and maybe a smoothie at Trailside Coffee Company.

🌽 🛍 Head to the farmers market (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) and then stroll through shops like Milk and Sugar Bath Co., Gem Adventures Rock Shop or 12 Pedal Junction — part home-goods store, part art gallery.

🌮 Springdale is home to a seemingly endless supply of delicious Mexican food. Taste test Casa Alejo, Taquerias Guanajuato, Taquería Don Güero or Fridha's Mexican Kitchen & Mezcal — all downtown.

🍺 Walk the Razorback Greenway, which runs alongside Spring Creek, and enjoy a beer at Social Project Brewing Co. You earned it.

For the energizer bunny

☕️ You'll need some caffeine, so start at World's Best Java and Pies.

⛸ Go ice skating year-round at The Jones Center. Passes are $5.

🍕 Meet friends for pizza at The Odd Soul, or enjoy bratwurst at Bauhaus Biergarten. Or if a serious burger at Big Sexy Food is more your speed, here's looking at you, El Guapo, with your mozzarella, jalapeno, hot sauce and avocado crema.

💃 Party at Pachanga Night Club. And if you're around April through September, take in the Live at Turnbow free concert series at Walter Turnbow Park.

🤠 Bonus: Check for events at Rodeo of the Ozarks.

Take the kids out

📜 Learn about the shaping of our region since prehistoric times at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. It opens at 10am Monday-Saturday and admission is free.

🍔 Chow down on a burger or sandwich at Mothership or Spring Street Grill and Catering. Don't forget a slice of pie if you choose the latter.

🚲 Pop on a helmet and enjoy some freedom courtesy of Runway Bike Park at the Jones Center.

🏊 End the day with swimming at the Jones Center, which has an indoor kids' pool complete with slide. Day passes are $4.

Those who wander

🖼 Explore local art at Mulberry River Gallery or 131 Inclusion Gallery.

🚂 Board the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad at 1pm and take in the mountain scenery en route to Winslow and back. It's a three-hour round-trip and lunch is available on the train.

Tickets including lunch must be booked 24 hours in advance; $46-$89.

🍻 Try a seasonal hard cider at Black Apple. And if you happen to go on a Thursday, stick around for a comedy show.