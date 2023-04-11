First Friday on the Bentonville square back in 2021. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

We're back with an installment of our "how to spend a day" series that curates ways you can have your best day in one pocket of Northwest Arkansas.

This time around: Bentonville.

For the fun-loving

🤣 Sharpen your improv skills and book a workshop with buddies at The Improv Lab.

🍨 Enjoy dessert first at Trash Creamery. This '80s music-themed ice cream shop features treats like the "867-5309" — vanilla ice cream, peach, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, cinnamon and caramel — or the "I Think We're Alone Now" with chocolate ice cream, Golden Grahams, mini 'mallows and marshmallow cream.

🍕 Grab pizza at Oven and Tap, plop down at a picnic table at Wright's BBQ or have some classic pub faves at First Seat Pub & Grill.

🎸 End the night right with live music at Meteor Guitar Gallery.

Keep it light

🧘 Start the day right with a session at Yoga Story on Second Street or Cocoon Yoga Lab at Eighth Street Market.

🛍 Peruse shops like Bentonville Mercantile, Remedy Road or Oli and Meg.

🥗 Get brunch at this casual California-inspired café Sunny's that has plenty of health-conscious and vegan options.

🌽 Bonus: On Saturdays, check out the farmers market.

🌳 Take in the natural beauty with a walk through the Compton Gardens and Arboretum. Watch for art installations.

🍣 Try a roll at Aoi Sushi. It's a cool space with seriously good sushi.

Expand your palette

😋 Try a sweet or savory crepe at Crepes Paulette.

🎨 Visit The Momentary. This contemporary art museum is sister to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and has free admission.

🍸 Bonus: Come back after 5pm Tuesday-Saturday for cocktails at Tower Bar on the top floor overlooking the city.

🍷 Sip on an assortment of new wines, whiskeys and rums at Ramo d'Olivo. Pair your refreshment with an appetizer like the caprese bites with cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls garnished with basil olive oil and fig balsamic.

🖼 Explore the eclectic art museum inside 21c Museum Hotel. Take a selfie with one of the trademark green penguins throughout the space.

🥘 Stick around and treat yourself to dinner at The Hive inside 21C or venture to The Preacher's Son or Conifer for an upscale dining experience.

Kid-friendly picks

📚 Help the little ones discover a new favorite book at the Bentonville Public Library. Peek at the calendar for story times.

🍦 Treat them to an ice cream cone at The Spark Café. The menu of sweets is made with Arkansas-based Yarnell's ice cream. Get any topping — like Cocoa Pebbles or crushed Oreos — for 50 cents.

🧢 Post-ice cream, stay put and learn the history of the world's largest employer, which started right here in Bentonville, at The Walmart Museum. The museum's temporary home is open at The Ledger on South Main Street while the permanent site on the square is being renovated.

🍤 Get a grown-up po' boy or grilled plate for you and a kids meal for them with catfish, shrimp, chicken or a burger with fries at Flying Fish.

⛸ Bonus: Bentonville's First Friday festival takes place April through October. It's free and family friendly with vendors and activities all over the square. And, in the winter months, take the youngsters ice skating at Lawrence Plaza.