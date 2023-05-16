The Fayetteville Public Library has plenty of space devoted to kiddos. Photo: Alex Golden

We're back with another edition of our "how to spend a day" series that curates experiences so that you can have your best day in NWA.

For the kids

📚 Let them explore the stellar children's section at the Fayetteville Public Library and check out some books to take home.

🍕 Take them for a slice at Tiny Tim's Pizza or U.S. Pizza Co. Or select some classic kid food at Hammontree's Grilled Cheese, where plenty of grown-up spins freckle the menu. Try the Brie's Company with brie, gouda, grilled apple, caramelized onions and fig jam on sourdough.

🚲 Put their helmets on and go for a bike ride. The Razorback Greenway runs alongside(ish) West Avenue. See a map of all the trails.

🍪 Insomnia Cookies isn't just to satisfy late night cravings. Get yourselves a sweet treat before heading home.

And for the kids at heart

🧗 Start the day with a cup of coffee and get your heart rate up at the indoor climbing gym at Boulders and Brews.

🔑 Bring your friends to the NWA Escape Room and spend an hour trying to solve a mystery of how to unlock your way out of a room full of clues.

🍔 Reward yourself with pizza at Damgoode Pies or walk down into a basement on Block Avenue for one of the best burgers in town at Hugo's.

🎳 Play on classic pinball machines, cocktail in hand, at Pinpoint.