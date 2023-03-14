This could be your lunch at Parkside Public. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Our "how to spend a day" series curates ideas to explore pockets of Northwest Arkansas.

Spend time with the kiddos

📜 Take young ones to the Rogers Historical Museum, where you can dive into the history of Northwest Arkansas through permanent exhibits and they can explore the interactive kids' galleries to learn about landmarks.

The museum opens at 10am.

🚂 Bonus: Walk to the corner of First and Cherry streets and find a relic of Rogers' railroad history, a retired caboose from the Frisco line. You can get cute photos of them "driving" the train forever.

🍔 🍕 Eat a burger at Parkside Public or get a pizza at The Rail on South First Street.

🍪 Enjoy an afternoon cookie from Baked by Kori or a treat from Alexander Baking Co.

🏃 Follow it up with a trip to the playground at Railyard Park across from the eateries.

🎨 Get crafty at an acrylic fluid art class at the appointment-only Art and Soul Studios. Book a class before 6pm for kids 5 and older and they'll get to take home their vibrant artwork.

For the go-getters

☕️ 🥘 Get your morning jolt at Iron Horse Coffee Company before a late lunch of Cuban fare packed with protein and carbs at Havana Tropical Grill.

🚴 Check out Phat Tire Bike Shop to get stocked up on outdoor equipment.

👟 Walk, bike or run the trails on and off of First and South Arkansas streets. The ambitious can travel just east of South Arkansas Street and continue onto the Lake Atalanta Loop. See a map.

🎣 Bonus: Go fishing at Lake Atalanta.

🍺 Treat yourself to a beer (and plenty of water) at Ozark Beer Company and check the calendar to see which food truck will be available.

What to watch: Stay tuned for four more ways to hang out in downtown Rogers.