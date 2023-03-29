Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday that he'll announce his decision about a 2024 presidential bid in April, consistent with his previous foreshadowing.

By the numbers: This was his third trip to Iowa this year, Arkansas Advocate reports.

Why it matters: Iowa is historically a pivotal political influencer because it votes first in the presidential nomination process.

State of play: Recent polling shows traditional Republican primary "lanes" are a thing of the past, leaving just two viable campaign styles: "Always Trump" or "Sometimes Trump," Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.

Hutchinson has said: "I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States."

The big picture: To date, Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are officially in the 2024 race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are reportedly considering bids, too.

What they're saying: "I don't have the nationwide name identification that some others from larger states, who have larger megaphones," Hutchinson said Monday.