Trump should quit 2024 race if indicted, former Arkansas gov. says

Asa Hutchinson speaks on a panel during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in June 2022. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race if he's indicted, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) told USA Today in an interview published Saturday.

Driving the news: It was revealed earlier this week that Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation into hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The invitation could indicate that Trump may face criminal charges over the allegations, per the New York Times, which first reported the news.

Trump also faces other probes. Last year the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

State of play: "It doesn't mean that he's guilty of it or he should be charged, but it's just such a distraction that would be unnecessary for somebody who's seeking the highest office in the land," Hutchinson said.

"The fact is, there's just a lot of turmoil out there with the number of investigations going on," he added.

Hutchinson's comments come a week after Trump told reporters at CPAC that he intended to stay in the race even if he is indicted.

What to watch: Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen is set to deliver testimony on Monday before the New York grand jury investigating the hush money payments.