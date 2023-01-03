Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he feels the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection should disqualify former President Trump from being the 2024 Republican nominee.

What he's saying: "Continued chaos" has surrounded Trump since his announcement to run for president, Hutchinson said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States," he added.

"I think Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future."

Driving the news: Hutchinson, who is nearing the end of his final term as governor of Arkansas, wouldn't say whether he's planning to make a presidential bid, but teased that he'll soon be traveling to a historical stop for Oval Office hopefuls.

"I'm going to Iowa later this month," Hutchinson said. "I'm excited about that, but no decision has been made now and we can't make a decision until a little bit later. But I want to be a part of the solution for America."

Flashback: In December, Hutchinson called Trump's bid for the 2024 nomination the "worst scenario" for Republicans.