Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: "Continued chaos" surrounds Trump
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he feels the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection should disqualify former President Trump from being the 2024 Republican nominee.
What he's saying: "Continued chaos" has surrounded Trump since his announcement to run for president, Hutchinson said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
- "I do not believe that Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States," he added.
- "I think Jan. 6 really disqualifies him for the future."
Driving the news: Hutchinson, who is nearing the end of his final term as governor of Arkansas, wouldn't say whether he's planning to make a presidential bid, but teased that he'll soon be traveling to a historical stop for Oval Office hopefuls.
- "I'm going to Iowa later this month," Hutchinson said. "I'm excited about that, but no decision has been made now and we can't make a decision until a little bit later. But I want to be a part of the solution for America."
Flashback: In December, Hutchinson called Trump's bid for the 2024 nomination the "worst scenario" for Republicans.
