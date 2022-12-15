Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called former President Trump's bid for the 2024 nomination the "worst scenario" for Republicans, in an Associated Press interview.

Context: Hutchison has said he will decide in early 2023 whether he's running for president. The outgoing governor has been critical of Trump in recent months.

Hutchinson is part of a list of Republicans considering a White House run at a difficult moment for the party, which fell short of its aspirations in November's midterm elections.

What they're saying: Hutchinson described Trump's calls to terminate parts of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election "so out of line and out of step with America that it almost does not deserve a response."

"I mean, any leader, former president that says suspend the Constitution is tearing at the fabric of our democracy. And so we want to make sure that the people know that it’s Republicans that support the rule of law," Hutchinson said.

Yes, but: Hutchinson has previously said he wouldn't support Trump's candidacy in 2024, but on Tuesday, he didn't rule out backing Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

What to watch: Hutchinson told the AP he’s looking at how much financial support he’d have, as well as the response his message receives as he weighs a presidential run.