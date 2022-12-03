Trump: Constitution should be terminated due to "massive" election fraud

Former President Trump is seen at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Saturday falsely cited election fraud as a reason to terminate the Constitution, after Elon Musk released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden.

What he's saying: "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," he continued. "Our great 'Founder' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

Between the lines: The statement comes after “Twitter Files" were released Friday by Musk. The files focused on "free speech suppression," regarding a decision by the former management of the social media platform to limit access to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden's laptop three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter said it blocked the story because of a company policy on hacked and stolen materials, Axios reports.

Conservatives, meanwhile, argued at the time that Twitter was censoring the news.

The big picture: In the weeks since launching his 2024 reelection bid, Trump has been making headlines more for controversy than his campaign.

