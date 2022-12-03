Musk's "Twitter Files" spotlights Hunter Biden story ban

Elon Musk's Twitter took aim at the firm's previous management Friday evening with a "Twitter Files" presentation intended to demonstrate "free speech suppression."

Driving the news: Musk's team apparently provided newsletter author Matt Taibbi with access to internal documents surrounding Twitter's controversial decision, three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, to limit access to a New York Post article about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

At the time Twitter said that it was blocking the Post story under a policy against stolen and hacked materials. Conservatives said the company was censoring the news. Within two days CEO Jack Dorsey reversed the decision and apologized.

The Post story alleged that in 2015 Hunter Biden tried to arrange a meeting between his father and an executive at a Ukrainian company Hunter Biden worked for. Biden spokespeople denied the allegations at the time.

Details: Taibbi's "Twitter Files" unrolled Friday on Twitter, stretched out across nearly two hours of posting.

The posts show debates inside Twitter over whether the decision to block the Post story was the right call.

Conservative outrage at Twitter's action was loud and public at the time, but Taibbi also reports messages from outside organizations and a Democratic politician over the move.

A text apparently from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to a Twitter executive reads, "Generating huge backlash on hill re speech."

Between the lines: Musk's following greeted "The Twitter Files" as evidence that Twitter had operated with bias, but there was no smoking-gun evidence of a partisan conspiracy to censor.

"THE TWITTER FILES: A half dozen screenshots of content moderation policy executives earnestly debating content moderation policy," New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo tweeted.

What's next: Musk promised a second installment of "The Twitter Files" would follow Saturday.