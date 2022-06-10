12 hours ago - Things to Do
Summer camps you can still sign your kids up for
Whether you've got a sporty, artsy or academic kid on your hands, Northwest Arkansas has plenty of spots left at various camps this summer for those who are a little late to the party.
Brightwater
- Kids learn to cook at the Bentonville culinary school with themes like Cajun cuisine, pop-up restaurant and "I knead to bake."
- Various weeklong day camps are available June 13-July 29 for kids ages 9-17. The cost is $450. Details.
The Jones Center
- The Jones Center in Springdale has summer camps for a wide range of interests and ages. Ice skating, theater, creative writing, soccer, lacrosse — there's probably something for your kiddo. Prices and dates vary. Check them out.
University of Arkansas College of Engineering
- The Fayetteville campus offers several day camps for kids in first through 11th grade. Some are full, but others have spots left. See dates and costs.
TheatreSquared
- The Fayetteville nonprofit offers weeklong day camps like musical theater, sketch comedy and playwriting for theater-lovers ages 10-18. Most are $200. A two-week Shakespeare camp and a free, audition-based residential program also exist.
- See dates and details.
City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation
- The "Be Active!" camps include activities like tennis, general outdoor fun and cycling for kids ages 3-15. Costs range from $75-$180. Check out dates and details.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- OK, so most of these art camps filled up fast, but a few spots are still available. Browse here.
City of Bentonville Parks and Recreation
- The second session of Camp Memorial runs July 18-22. Kids ages 8-12 can participate in kickball, basketball, soccer, swimming and scavenger hunts. The cost is $125 for Bentonville residents and $135 for non-residents.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.