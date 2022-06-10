Whether you've got a sporty, artsy or academic kid on your hands, Northwest Arkansas has plenty of spots left at various camps this summer for those who are a little late to the party.

Brightwater

Kids learn to cook at the Bentonville culinary school with themes like Cajun cuisine, pop-up restaurant and "I knead to bake."

Various weeklong day camps are available June 13-July 29 for kids ages 9-17. The cost is $450. Details.

The Jones Center

The Jones Center in Springdale has summer camps for a wide range of interests and ages. Ice skating, theater, creative writing, soccer, lacrosse — there's probably something for your kiddo. Prices and dates vary. Check them out.

University of Arkansas College of Engineering

The Fayetteville campus offers several day camps for kids in first through 11th grade. Some are full, but others have spots left. See dates and costs.

TheatreSquared

The Fayetteville nonprofit offers weeklong day camps like musical theater, sketch comedy and playwriting for theater-lovers ages 10-18. Most are $200. A two-week Shakespeare camp and a free, audition-based residential program also exist.

See dates and details.

City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation

The "Be Active!" camps include activities like tennis, general outdoor fun and cycling for kids ages 3-15. Costs range from $75-$180. Check out dates and details.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

OK, so most of these art camps filled up fast, but a few spots are still available. Browse here.

City of Bentonville Parks and Recreation