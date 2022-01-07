8 must-try dishes in NW Arkansas this year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In the eight months since we launched Axios Northwest Arkansas, we've tried a lot of food. These dishes are the best of the best.

Why it matters: We want to help you be smart with your well-earned dough so we've rounded up our eight favorite things we've eaten, in no particular order. Add these to your must-try list of 2022.

Data: Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

1. Chicken, portobello and swiss sub from Green Submarine

Why we loved it: This sandwich — made with sliced chicken breast, pan-seared "portabellinnis" and swiss cheese — has so much flavor, thanks in big part to the house aioli.

Try it yourself:

Price: $6.49 for a small, $10.99 for a large.

$6.49 for a small, $10.99 for a large. Location: 1641 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville.

1641 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville. Hours: 10:30am-6:30pm on Monday-Friday, 10:30am-4pm on Saturday.

Read more.

That's a balsamic vinaigrette reduction surrounding that sandwich. And it's worth a dip. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

2. Pork mandu dumplings from arkanSEOUL

Why we loved it: We liked everything we tried here, but arkanSEOUL's dumplings stood out. The traditional Korean dumplings are loaded with pork and vegetables, and then lightly fried.

Try it yourself:

Price: $7.99 or pork mandu, $7.50 for vegetable mandu.

$7.99 or pork mandu, $7.50 for vegetable mandu. Location: 1335 S Main St., Ste, 1 in Bentonville.

1335 S Main St., Ste, 1 in Bentonville. Hours: 11am-8pm on Monday-Friday, 11:30am-8pm on Saturday.

Read more.

The oh-so-good spicy pork bulgogi bowl and pork mandu dumplings from arkanSEOUL Korean Food Company. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

3. Sisig from PinoyLicious Filipino Kitchen

Why we loved it: There's nothing quite like the smell of sisig — in all its minced pork, onion and garlic-y glory — sizzling. Order one of the four levels of heat. We went with the lowest option, and it was still rich and flavorful.

Try it yourself:

Price: $12.

$12. Location: 700 SW 16th St. in Bentonville.

700 SW 16th St. in Bentonville. Hours: 11am-7pm on Tuesday-Saturday.

Read more.

Sisig from PinoyLicious Filipino Kitchen. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

4. Chilaquiles from Hail Fellow Well Met

Why we loved it: Made with heritage eggs, black beans, salsa, jalapeños, sour cream and avocados, these chilaquiles are a not-too-spicy delight.

Try it yourself:

Price: $15 on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu only.

$15 on the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu only. Location: 5519 Hackett Rd., Ste. 101 in Springdale.

5519 Hackett Rd., Ste. 101 in Springdale. Hours: Brunch is served 9am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Hail Fellow Well Met is also open 7am-6pm on Tuesday-Sunday.

Read more.

Chilaquiles from Hail Fellow Well Met. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

5. Catfish with cocktail sauce from Eat My Catfish

Why we loved it: There aren't many dishes that speak to the Arkansas palette more than catfish, and this new Fayetteville spot nails it. Pro tip: Try the cocktail sauce for dipping rather than the house tartar.

Try it yourself:

Price: Three-piece catfish with two hush puppies for $12.50.

Three-piece catfish with two hush puppies for $12.50. Location: 32 W. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville.

32 W. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. Hours: 11am-8pm on Monday-Thursday, 11am-9pm on Friday-Saturday, 11am-2pm on Sunday.

Read more.

An array of fried catfish from Eat My Catfish. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

6. Hometown burger at Feltner Brothers

Why we loved it: Based on recommendations from our readers, we tried a number of burgers around NWA, and this classic is just too ridiculously good to not make it on our list. The Hometown burger comes topped with lettuce, fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese.

Try it yourself:

Price: $10.69 for a single, $12.19 for a double.

$10.69 for a single, $12.19 for a double. Location: 2768 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

2768 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hours: 11am-9pm daily.

Full guides: Best burgers of Washington County and Best burgers of Benton County

Hometown burger from Feltner Brothers. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

7. Japanese nachos from Aoi Sushi

Why we loved it: In all the dishes we ate at Aoi, the fish is like butter with perfect texture and flavor without that hint of the, well, chlorine you get sometimes.

We loved the Alaskan King and the Aoi Love rolls, but the nachos? They're fully loaded with mixed poke, lotus root, wonton chips, jalapeños, sesame seeds, onion, tobiko, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Order them.

Try it yourself:

Price: $14.

$14. Location: 211 Northeast A St. in Bentonville.

211 Northeast A St. in Bentonville. Hours: 5-8:30pm on Tuesday-Thursday, 11am-2pm and 5-9:30pm on Friday, 11am-9:30pm on Saturday.

Read more.

Japanese nachos from Aoi Sushi. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

8. Street tacos from Yeyo

Why we loved it: We tried the chicken street tacos, charred cauliflower, and guac and chips. These are great street tacos. They were what a street taco is meant to be: quick, portable, delicious … and on the street.

Try it yourself:

Price: $13.25 for the chicken street tacos.

$13.25 for the chicken street tacos. Hours vary based on which of the four locations you visit.

Read more.