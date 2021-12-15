Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bentonville's arkanSEOUL Korean Food Company has been on my to-try list for a while, and I recently found myself driving right by the place around midday.

It was a sign.

I'm not a Korean food connoisseur, and I wasn't in the company of a foodie mentor, so I took a stab at ordering myself.

I ended up with the spicy pork bulgogi bowl, which is made up of marinated pork, rice and veggies ($10), and the pork and veggie Mandu dumplings ($8).

The verdict: Stuffed with generous portions, the dumplings were first-rate and scarf-able.

The spicy pork bowl was perfectly good, with tender meat and well-cooked rice.

Of note: I found the marinade to be more mild than spicy.

The bottom line: The lunch was a great, and filling, experience. I look forward to going back, but hopefully with someone who can direct me to other dishes. Maybe the short ribs?

There's more to arkanSEOUL. That's clear.

Thought bubble: Yes, I've intentionally omitted repeating the recent social media controversy between arkanSEOUL and the owner of another local restaurant. Food should serve as a unifier across cultures.