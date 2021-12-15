2 hours ago - Food and Drink

We tried it: Lunch at Bentonville's arkanSEOUL Korean Food Co.

Worth Sparkman
The spicy pork bulgogi bowl and pork mandu dumplings from ArkanSeoul Korean Food Company.
The spicy pork bulgogi bowl and pork mandu dumplings from arkanSEOUL Korean Food Company. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Bentonville's arkanSEOUL Korean Food Company has been on my to-try list for a while, and I recently found myself driving right by the place around midday.

  • It was a sign.

I'm not a Korean food connoisseur, and I wasn't in the company of a foodie mentor, so I took a stab at ordering myself.

  • I ended up with the spicy pork bulgogi bowl, which is made up of marinated pork, rice and veggies ($10), and the pork and veggie Mandu dumplings ($8).

The verdict: Stuffed with generous portions, the dumplings were first-rate and scarf-able.

  • The spicy pork bowl was perfectly good, with tender meat and well-cooked rice.
  • Of note: I found the marinade to be more mild than spicy.

The bottom line: The lunch was a great, and filling, experience. I look forward to going back, but hopefully with someone who can direct me to other dishes. Maybe the short ribs?

  • There's more to arkanSEOUL. That's clear.

Thought bubble: Yes, I've intentionally omitted repeating the recent social media controversy between arkanSEOUL and the owner of another local restaurant. Food should serve as a unifier across cultures.

  • I'm grateful we have such an eclectic mix of restaurants in NWA and a community that supports them all.
