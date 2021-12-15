We tried it: Lunch at Bentonville's arkanSEOUL Korean Food Co.
Bentonville's arkanSEOUL Korean Food Company has been on my to-try list for a while, and I recently found myself driving right by the place around midday.
- It was a sign.
I'm not a Korean food connoisseur, and I wasn't in the company of a foodie mentor, so I took a stab at ordering myself.
- I ended up with the spicy pork bulgogi bowl, which is made up of marinated pork, rice and veggies ($10), and the pork and veggie Mandu dumplings ($8).
The verdict: Stuffed with generous portions, the dumplings were first-rate and scarf-able.
- The spicy pork bowl was perfectly good, with tender meat and well-cooked rice.
- Of note: I found the marinade to be more mild than spicy.
The bottom line: The lunch was a great, and filling, experience. I look forward to going back, but hopefully with someone who can direct me to other dishes. Maybe the short ribs?
- There's more to arkanSEOUL. That's clear.
Thought bubble: Yes, I've intentionally omitted repeating the recent social media controversy between arkanSEOUL and the owner of another local restaurant. Food should serve as a unifier across cultures.
- I'm grateful we have such an eclectic mix of restaurants in NWA and a community that supports them all.
