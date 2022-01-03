Our verdict on Green Submarine's new-ish Fayetteville shop

That's a balsamic vinaigrette reduction surrounding that sandwich. And it's worth a dip. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Green Submarine in Fayetteville is not exactly new, but you may have forgotten about this humble but fantastic sandwich shop since it moved from Wedington a year ago — if you've discovered it at all.

The verdict: I got the chicken, portobello and swiss sub. This sandwich has so much flavor, thanks in part to the house aioli. My fellow diner even changed his mind that sandwich shops are a scam because you can "make the same thing at home" as soon as he tried the turkey bacon melt.

The menu has a variety of hot and cold subs with some vegetarian options.

All subs come in small or large or wheat or white bread. The small was plenty for lunch.

Yes, but: Go for the food, not for the atmosphere. (At least, for now.) The space itself looks like the restaurant is working with what they inherited and so far it feels unintentional and kind of empty.

Details: Green Submarine is at 1641 W. 15th St. where Hurts Donuts used to be. It's open 10:30am-6:30pm Monday through Friday and 10:30am-4pm Saturday.