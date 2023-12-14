Share on email (opens in new window)

Burgers wound up on this year's Pork Report, the conservative-leaning Beacon Center's annual roundup of government spending in Tennessee that the group considers wasteful.

Zoom in: In-N-Out Burger got nearly $5 million in government incentives to establish a new corporate hub in Franklin, earning the eagerly awaited fast food joint a spot on this year's list.

Williamson County and Franklin offered nearly $2 million in incentives while the state stepped in with $2.75 million.

"No one is more excited than the Beacon team about the addition of In-N-Out restaurants and corporate headquarters to the Middle Tennessee area, but we have a real problem with the government subsidizing the insanely profitable California chain," the report reads.

State of play: The In-N-Out incentives were one of 11 examples included in this year's report.

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center also landed on the list after lawmakers earmarked $200 million in state funds to help move the venue out of the state-owned James K. Polk building.

The center — which hosts ballets, musicals, concerts, plays and opera performances — is expected to move to the newly imagined East Bank neighborhood, although those plans aren't finalized.

The report likened the spending to the $500 million allocation for the new Titans stadium.

"The cost of relocating entertainment venues shouldn't be forced on taxpayers, the majority of whom will never see a performance."

Read the full report