51 mins ago - Food and Drink

In-N-Out Burger expanding into the Nashville area

Adam Tamburin
In-N-Out burger restaurant sign.

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.

Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.

  • The company plans to invest $125.5 million to create an eastern territory office in Franklin, with restaurant locations "in and around Nashville" to follow by 2026, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.
  • This marks the chain's first expansion east of Texas, officials said.

Driving the news: In-N-Out's corporate hub in Franklin, which will be located off Interstate 65, will oversee operations management, human resources, information technology and other corporate functions.

  • It is expected to create 277 jobs in Williamson County.
  • Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is set to begin later next year.

What they're saying: "This expansion is significant for our company," Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement.

  • "For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been."

Between the buns: There is clearly ample demand for In-N-Out's famous burgers, fries and secret menu in Middle Tennessee.

  • When Texas-based chain Whataburger opened a Nashville location a year ago, customers camped out and waited in line for hours.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more