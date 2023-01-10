In-N-Out Burger expanding into the Nashville area
Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee.
- The company announced plans to open locations and a corporate office here in a statement on Tuesday.
Why it matters: For fast food lovers, In-N-Out is the holy grail. And Middle Tennessee will play a prominent role in the California-based chain's ongoing expansion efforts.
- The company plans to invest $125.5 million to create an eastern territory office in Franklin, with restaurant locations "in and around Nashville" to follow by 2026, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee.
- This marks the chain's first expansion east of Texas, officials said.
Driving the news: In-N-Out's corporate hub in Franklin, which will be located off Interstate 65, will oversee operations management, human resources, information technology and other corporate functions.
- It is expected to create 277 jobs in Williamson County.
- Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is set to begin later next year.
What they're saying: "This expansion is significant for our company," Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement.
- "For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been."
Between the buns: There is clearly ample demand for In-N-Out's famous burgers, fries and secret menu in Middle Tennessee.
- When Texas-based chain Whataburger opened a Nashville location a year ago, customers camped out and waited in line for hours.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.