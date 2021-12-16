Pork Report bashes Ford incentives
Incentives for the new Ford plant and a marketing campaign to pay for tourists' flights to Tennessee were among the projects criticized in the annual Tennessee Pork Report released Wednesday by the Beacon Center.
- The Pork Report singles out what the nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog Beacon Center believes are the worst government contracts and projects in Tennessee.
Driving the news: The winner of "Pork of the Year" for worst overall project was an $18 million no-bid contract by Metro Nashville Public Schools to Meharry Medical Ventures for COVID testing.
