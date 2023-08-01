Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell's mayoral campaign is the subject of more negative ads in the race's final days.

The latest: Honky-tonk mogul Steve Smith released a third round of ads in his "Anybody But Freddie" campaign.

Smith's latest ad bashes O'Connell for his opposition to the Titans stadium deal, the racetrack improvement plan and license plate readers for the police department.

In addition to Smith, businesspeople Bobby Joslin and Bill Hostettler released an ad Sunday bashing O'Connell for his transit plan and supporting protected bike lanes in 12South.

Why it matters: O'Connell is the only candidate to receive negative ads, which often target a perceived frontrunner.

O'Connell is in first place according to the most recent public polling.

Zoom in: The ad from Joslin and Hostettler claimed it was paid for by "Friends of Enoch Fuzz." But Fuzz who is a minister, told the Nashville Banner he did not give permission for his name to be used.

Joslin said Fuzz did give permission. He told the Banner he's backing anyone but O'Connell.

Joslin co-hosted a meet-and-greet for top contender Matt Wiltshire in April, and Hostettler gave Wiltshire's campaign $1,600 earlier this year.

Wiltshire called the ad "ridiculous" on social media and said he had nothing to do with it. "I hope the people behind it immediately take it down."

Meanwhile: Hostettler also donated $1,800 to state Sen. Jeff Yarbro's campaign. Hostettler reiterated to the Tennessean he wants "anybody but Freddie" as the next mayor.

Yarbro told the Banner he'd like to see all of the negative ads come down and that he wishes nobody put them up in the first place.

What he's saying: O'Connell tells Axios he's happy for his campaign to be "defined by enemies like this."