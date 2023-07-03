Share on email (opens in new window)

Honky-tonk mogul Steve Smith funded an attack ad in the Nashville mayor's race urging people to vote for anyone but Councilmember Freddie O'Connell.

Details: The 15-second ad begins with the narrator pivoting from ABC, standing for "Anyone But Cooper" to "NOE," meaning "Not O'Connell Either."

"After eight years of representing Broadway, it's still the same [expletive], different day," the narrator says over images of homeless people, including a picture of a man defecating.

It's the only negative ad aired in the mayor's race so far. It is airing during morning TV news broadcasts.

Flashback: O'Connell's Metro Council district includes lower Broadway. He vocally opposed Kid Rock, Smith's friend and business partner, serving as grand marshal of the city's Christmas parade.

The other side: The O'Connell campaign seized on the ad, turning it into fodder for a fundraising request to supporters last week.