Before they were rivals vying to be Nashville mayor, Matt Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro were buddies who hosted an informal social club for politicos.

Between the lines: The group, dubbed the Kitchen Cabinet, is one of many connections shared by the top mayoral candidates.

"Nashville is a big city, but it's also a small town," Yarbro says. "Especially this race has driven that home. I have lots of friends in the race."

Why it matters: Such long-standing connections foreshadowed a congenial mayor's race. That's exactly how it's played out so far.

There haven't been any negative television ads. You need a Ph.D. in passive aggression to parse the criticisms the candidates have lobbed at each other during the mayoral forums so far.

Flashback: Wiltshire tells Axios the Kitchen Cabinet was founded amid Democratic soul searching after the 2006 U.S. Senate race, which saw Republican Bob Corker narrowly defeat Democrat Harold Ford Jr.

It was created as a way to network and discuss policy over breakfast at the now-closed Mad Platter. Although Wiltshire and Yarbro are Democrats, the Kitchen Cabinet was nonpartisan.

"It was very informal," Wiltshire says. "There was no board or bylaws or dues. We didn't recognize elected officials before meetings. It was meant to be casual and welcoming to all."

"It wasn't so much an organization as a gathering space for people to meet up," Yarbro says. The regulars who attended those early meetings included future campaign managers, high-ranking city officials and politicians like themselves.

Zoom out: There are several other ties among the top candidates. Wiltshire, Yarbro and Councilmember Freddie O'Connell were members of the same class of Generation Tennessee, a now-defunct networking group for emerging political leaders.

Yarbro and O'Connell served on the city's MTA board together for four years.

Wiltshire, Yarbro and businessperson Alice Rolli previously sent their children to Eakin Elementary School. (And Wiltshire and O'Connell both attended the school as kids).

There's also the overlap of current elected officials serving in the same offices — the state Senate is home to Yarbro and Sen. Heidi Campbell. Councilmember Sharon Hurt and O'Connell have served for eight years together on the council.

What they're saying: Yarbro and Wiltshire are in agreement that the friendly approach to campaigning is good for the city. Yarbro tells Axios that Nashville has a history of taking a "constructive approach" to politics.

"We were friends before this campaign, we'll be friends after this campaign and, as far as I'm concerned, we're friends now," Yarbro says.

"I think it's a great thing for civil discourse and for the conversation," Wiltshire says. "It's good for people to make the case in a positive way. It's a little bit tough in a field of a dozen candidates because it makes it tougher to break out."

Yes, but: Nashville politics isn't all sunshine and singalongs. The 2015 runoff between Megan Barry and David Fox famously turned negative following a mostly positive general election campaign, with scrutiny of the candidates' religions.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Even if the race doesn't become a bare-knuckled brawl in the mold of Chicago, all this chumminess will be out the window when the runoff hits and there are two candidates left standing.