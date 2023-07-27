Key endorsements in Nashville mayor's race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Top Nashville mayoral candidates unveiled key endorsements in recent days as the campaign reaches its final week.

What's happening: Former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper endorsed state Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Sheriff Daron Hall endorsed former city official Matt Wiltshire.

And state Rep. Jason Powell backed Councilmember Freddie O'Connell.

Why it matters: Cooper and Hall have significant countywide followings, and their support could persuade undecided voters. According to the most recent impartial poll, about one-quarter of likely voters don't know who they'll back in the mayor's race.

What they're saying: Cooper touted Yarbro's ability to deal with the "radical forces" in the state legislature while rolling out his endorsement.

"During his nine years representing Nashville in the state Senate, Jeff Yarbro has proved that he is a consensus-builder and leader we can always count on to stand up for our city, and he's got my vote for mayor," Cooper said in a press release.

Hall said Wiltshire has the right executive experience and ideas to lead the city. He also celebrated Wiltshire's support for investing in mental health services

