Key endorsements in Nashville mayor's race

Nate Rau
Top Nashville mayoral candidates unveiled key endorsements in recent days as the campaign reaches its final week.

What's happening: Former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper endorsed state Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Why it matters: Cooper and Hall have significant countywide followings, and their support could persuade undecided voters. According to the most recent impartial poll, about one-quarter of likely voters don't know who they'll back in the mayor's race.

What they're saying: Cooper touted Yarbro's ability to deal with the "radical forces" in the state legislature while rolling out his endorsement.

  • "During his nine years representing Nashville in the state Senate, Jeff Yarbro has proved that he is a consensus-builder and leader we can always count on to stand up for our city, and he's got my vote for mayor," Cooper said in a press release.
  • Hall said Wiltshire has the right executive experience and ideas to lead the city. He also celebrated Wiltshire's support for investing in mental health services

