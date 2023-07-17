Mysterious "Oprah" graffiti appears in East Nashville

I was on an assignment last week in East Nashville, where I found the name "Oprah" was mysteriously spray-painted on several walls.

What happened next: During my drive home, I was surprised to see more Oprah graffiti.

An overpass on Ellington Parkway got Oprah'd.

An empty building on Gallatin Pike got Oprah'd.

I think it's an ironclad journalistic rule that three of anything equals a trend.

"Trnch" and "Oprah" graffiti in East Nashville. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

I texted friends, sources and even the two East Nashville Metro Council representatives to see if they, too, had noticed Oprah being tagged all over their neighborhood.

Metro Councilmember Sean Parker had noticed a few, but he wasn't sure why. He reminded me that Oprah Winfrey, who has deep Nashville ties, attended nearby East High School.

Metro Councilmember Brett Withers had noticed, too. "I suppose it is better than 'moist!'" he texted, referencing an unpleasant recent graffiti trend.

"I've noticed it so many places!" my friend Jordan, who lives on the East side, told me. "Abandoned lots, electrical boxes and random pockets in Cleveland Park. I first noticed it when Oprah was in town back in May to give a commencement speech at TSU."

"Oprah" graffiti in East Nashville. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

I found "Oprah" on a Nashville Electric Service box on Eastland Avenue, on a utility pole near Black Shag Vintage on Gallatin, on a dumpster behind Jet's Pizza near Publix. These seven locations are just scratching the surface.

Other words spray-painted more than once in East Nashville include "trnch" and "Creepy Julie."

"Oprah" graffiti in East Nashville. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

📪 If you have any insight into this Oprah trend, or if you happen to be Creepy Julie, email us.