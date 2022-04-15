Help us decide if Axios Nashville has a pizza curse

👋 Adam and Nate here. Readers, we need to address the elephant in the room: Axios Nashville might be cursed.

Nate wrote about a focaccia style pizza pop-up called St. Vito on Feb. 2. The headline for that story was, "Focaccia style pizza pop-up at Hathorne a hit."

Later that day, St. Vito and Hathorne announced the residency was ending.

Fast-forward to March 31, when Adam chronicled his maiden voyage to the legendary Joey's House of Pizza. What happened next?

You guessed it. Less than two weeks later, Joey's announced it was closing.

📭 Considering our cold streak, we are begging for recommendations for your favorite Nashville pizza joints. Email [email protected] It's time to break the curse.