1 hour ago - Food and Drink

St. Vito Focacceria to end residency at Hathorne

Nate Rau
St. Vito Focacceria's Focacceria style pizzs
Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

St. Vito Focacceria yesterday announced it is ending its weekly Hathorne residency at the end of this month.

What they're saying: "We have loved hosting (St. Vito chef) Michael Hanna and his team," Hathorne owner John Stephenson said in a press release.

  • "We knew going in that this partnership would be temporary and in the eight months we’ve spent working with St. Vito, Michael has accomplished what he set out to do, which is fine-tune the service model and develop new dishes."

What's next: It is expected that Hanna will search for a permanent location for the concept.

  • St. Vito will operate out of Hathorne on Sundays this month except for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
  • In an Instagram post, Hanna and his team said they "truly feel like part of the family here."
avatar

