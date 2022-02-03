Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

St. Vito Focacceria yesterday announced it is ending its weekly Hathorne residency at the end of this month.

The announcement came on the same day Nate detailed his fantastic trip to St. Vito, which has been operating out of Hathorne on Sundays since last summer.

What they're saying: "We have loved hosting (St. Vito chef) Michael Hanna and his team," Hathorne owner John Stephenson said in a press release.

"We knew going in that this partnership would be temporary and in the eight months we’ve spent working with St. Vito, Michael has accomplished what he set out to do, which is fine-tune the service model and develop new dishes."

What's next: It is expected that Hanna will search for a permanent location for the concept.