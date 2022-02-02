Focaccia style pizza pop-up at Hathorne a hit
👋 Hi, Nate here. My recent visit to St. Vito Focacciaria was so tasty and refreshingly different that I instantly decided to make it a weekly habit.
- St. Vito is a pop-up hosted each Sunday inside the popular West Nashville neighborhood bar and restaurant Hathorne.
- As the name suggests, St. Vito offers focaccia-style pizza unlike anything else you can order in Nashville. The namesake Classic Vito costs $28 and easily feeds two people.
Why it matters: St. Vito is another example of Nashville expanding its culinary horizons.
- Chef Michael Hanna's menu features a variety of salads and vegetable plates as appetizers.
- Hathorne is known for its excellent bar, and to match the St. Vito vibe, a variety of Italy-inspired cocktails are offered. I drank (redacted) of them, including a delicious Sicilian Old Fashioned.
