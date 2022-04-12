Joey's House of Pizza closes after more than 20 years in business

Joey's House of Pizza, which developed a devoted fan base after more than 20 years in business, has closed its doors.

The Nashville mainstay announced its sudden departure in a handwritten note on Facebook.

Why it matters: Restaurants have become symbolic of a changing Nashville, with old favorites fading away as the region continues to attract new arrivals and big business.

Joey's closure is certain to reignite a familiar debate over the city's evolution.

What they're saying: "There is not an adequate way to express our gratefulness towards each and every one of you," the farewell message read.

The family behind the restaurant, which Adam recently visited for the first and last time, promised to return with a new venture.

Be smart: In the meantime, you can visit Manny's House of Pizza, which is owned and operated by the same extended family.