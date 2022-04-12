Joey's House of Pizza closes after more than 20 years in business
Joey's House of Pizza, which developed a devoted fan base after more than 20 years in business, has closed its doors.
- The Nashville mainstay announced its sudden departure in a handwritten note on Facebook.
Why it matters: Restaurants have become symbolic of a changing Nashville, with old favorites fading away as the region continues to attract new arrivals and big business.
- Joey's closure is certain to reignite a familiar debate over the city's evolution.
What they're saying: "There is not an adequate way to express our gratefulness towards each and every one of you," the farewell message read.
- The family behind the restaurant, which Adam recently visited for the first and last time, promised to return with a new venture.
Be smart: In the meantime, you can visit Manny's House of Pizza, which is owned and operated by the same extended family.
- Brothers Manny and Joey Macca worked side-by-side at Manny's until Joey split off to start his own iconic business, per Nashville Lifestyles.
