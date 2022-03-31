A maiden voyage to Joey's House of Pizza

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Adam here! Wednesday was my brother Zachary's birthday, and my gift to him was supplying his favorite local pizza for dinner.

He picked the legendary pies from Joey's House of Pizza on Elm Hill Pike.

The intrigue: I had never been to Joey's before, and stories of long lines and limited hours were more than a little intimidating.

I found myself practicing my order ahead of time like a character in "Seinfeld."

What I ordered: I called ahead for two pepperoni pies with a side of garlicy basil to go on top. They were ready 40 minutes later.

I opted for the take-and-bake option, where you finish your slices off at home with a quick blast in the oven.

Yes, but: My fears faded the minute I opened the door. Nothing is more inviting than the smell of pizza dough wafting from an oven.

One of Joey's daughters greeted me with a wide smile and then personally gave my order the perfect finishing touch: an extra sprinkle of cheese. We gabbed about our families while she wrapped things up.

🍕 The bottom line: Anything topped with garlicy basil gets my seal of approval. I will be back!

Tell us: What's your favorite pizza place in town?