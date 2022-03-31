A maiden voyage to Joey's House of Pizza
👋 Adam here! Wednesday was my brother Zachary's birthday, and my gift to him was supplying his favorite local pizza for dinner.
- He picked the legendary pies from Joey's House of Pizza on Elm Hill Pike.
The intrigue: I had never been to Joey's before, and stories of long lines and limited hours were more than a little intimidating.
- I found myself practicing my order ahead of time like a character in "Seinfeld."
What I ordered: I called ahead for two pepperoni pies with a side of garlicy basil to go on top. They were ready 40 minutes later.
- I opted for the take-and-bake option, where you finish your slices off at home with a quick blast in the oven.
Yes, but: My fears faded the minute I opened the door. Nothing is more inviting than the smell of pizza dough wafting from an oven.
- One of Joey's daughters greeted me with a wide smile and then personally gave my order the perfect finishing touch: an extra sprinkle of cheese. We gabbed about our families while she wrapped things up.
🍕 The bottom line: Anything topped with garlicy basil gets my seal of approval. I will be back!
📬 Tell us: What's your favorite pizza place in town? Email [email protected] and let us know.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.