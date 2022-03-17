Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Only 3.8% of Davidson County is of Irish descent, but that should not stop 100% of us from celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Celebrations include:

🎻 McNamara's Irish Pub is hosting an all-day celebration with music and an outdoor beer garden.

🥤 Edley's Bar-B-Que is serving green bushwackers and pastrami at all of its locations.

💚 The Hampton Social, at First Avenue and Demonbreun Street, is offering green frozé.

🍺 Party Fowl is going old-school with green beer and Irish whiskey.

And be sure to listen to this week's St. Patrick's Day-themed Music Monday playlist.