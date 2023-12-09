Dec 9, 2023 - Real Estate

Where Indianapolis' housing market stands heading into 2024

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals
The biggest obstacle Indianapolis' 2023 real estate market faced: high mortgage rates.

Why it matters: The year's record-low housing affordability might not be drawing to an end.

The big picture: Steep interest rates "exacerbated our long-term inventory challenges," causing sales to slump, Mark Fisher, the Indiana Association of Realtors CEO, tells Axios.

Zoom in: The number of metro-area listings available to buy dropped from around 10,000 to roughly 7,400 between October 2019 and October 2023, according to the latest Redfin data.

Zoom out: U.S. home sales have cratered as many owners clamp down on their lower interest rates.

  • "If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

Between the lines: The income needed to afford a typical Indy metro-area home was close to $82,000 in August. That's nearly a 24% jump from a year ago, according to a recent Redfin report.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.

