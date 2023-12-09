Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

The biggest obstacle Indianapolis' 2023 real estate market faced: high mortgage rates.

Why it matters: The year's record-low housing affordability might not be drawing to an end.

The big picture: Steep interest rates "exacerbated our long-term inventory challenges," causing sales to slump, Mark Fisher, the Indiana Association of Realtors CEO, tells Axios.

Zoom in: The number of metro-area listings available to buy dropped from around 10,000 to roughly 7,400 between October 2019 and October 2023, according to the latest Redfin data.

Zoom out: U.S. home sales have cratered as many owners clamp down on their lower interest rates.

"If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

Between the lines: The income needed to afford a typical Indy metro-area home was close to $82,000 in August. That's nearly a 24% jump from a year ago, according to a recent Redfin report.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.

America's housing shortage is particularly concerning for the wave of younger millennials and Gen Zers in the homebuying pipeline, Gardner said.

