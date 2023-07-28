Why building new homes might be better than buying

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

For anyone shopping in this crazy-tight home market, the scales are tipping further toward new construction.

Driving the news: The median price for existing homes is officially more expensive than that of new construction, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

Why it matters: It's a flip-flop of a long-standing relationship — one of many ways interest rate hikes are transforming markets.

By the numbers: Data released Wednesday showed the median new U.S. home price in June was $415,400 — a hair underneath the existing-home median price of $416,000 (released last week).

Context: With mortgage rates still hovering around 7%, homeowners are holding on to homes financed at low rates, squeezing the supply and keeping prices at nosebleed levels.

Meanwhile, homebuilders are more willing to sell affordable smaller houses to tap into demand from frustrated buyers.

The big picture: It's one more advantage for homebuilders, which are using a wide range of tools to scoop frustrated buyers out of the existing home market.

Builders are throwing in upgrades and offering mortgage buydowns, with interest rates lower than buyers can find on the open market, for either a short period or the full life of the loan.

Zoom in: Prolific Indianapolis builder Onyx+East is advertising a 2-1 rate buydown, which lets buyers shave 2% off their mortgage rate in the first year and 1% in the second.

That means a lower monthly payment for at least two years, with the possibility of refinancing if rates go down later.

Most large builders have offered some version of a mortgage buydown within the past year.

💭 James' thought bubble: New homes also can save money on the back end because they meet modern codes and usually don't require excessive maintenance.

I say this as an old-house owner who's replaced an HVAC system and repaired a foundation this year.

The bottom line: It's a strange environment in which buyers can build new homes at a lower price — and snag a lower interest rate — than they'd find in the existing home market.