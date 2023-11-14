Indy's "under contract" home sales keep falling through

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin analysis of MLS data; Chart: Axios Visuals Putting your house under contract doesn't carry the same sense of inevitability that it used to. Driving the news: About 18% of Indianapolis-area pending home sales fell through in September, as mortgage rates kept inching up, according to Redfin data.

Why it matters: It's another sign of how steep mortgage rates are squashing sales activity.

Flashback: Back in the before times of January 2017, fewer than 12% of pending home sales fell through in Central Indiana.

Context: Typically, homebuyers sign sales agreements with a contingency that lets them back out of the deal if, say, there's an issue with an inspection or something's off in the appraisal.

But deals can also fall apart because surging mortgage rates suddenly mean the buyer can no longer afford the house — perhaps because they didn't lock in a rate when they went into contract, or their rate lock expired.

Such buyers either walk away — or underwriters pull approval.

Between the lines: Buyers are just more jittery now, even as mortgage rates back away from 8% highs.

Meanwhile, home sellers, locked into low mortgage rates, are less likely to make concessions to nervous buyers, said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist. They're not "super-motivated."

The bottom line: This is partly why home sales are on track for their slowest year since the housing crisis.