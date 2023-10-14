Why Indianapolis millennials can't afford to buy homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's getting harder to buy your first home in Indianapolis.

Why it matters: While Indianapolis' relative housing affordability makes it a hot market for young people, those who haven't bought yet face higher mortgage rates and low supply.

The big picture: Among U.S. millennials who don't own a home, 44% say income is the top barrier to buying, per a Bankrate study. And 43% say they can't afford the down payment and closing costs.

Zoom in: Too many buyers are chasing too few starter homes. The average first-timer in the Indy metro area will probably purchase a home that's around $200,000, according to Lynn Wheeler, president of the Indiana Association of Realtors.

That price tier's inventory "has been cut in half since 2018," she tells Axios.

What's happening: In order to afford their down payment, 38% of recent U.S. homebuyers under age 30 received family money, according to a Redfin report.

Reality check: You don't need to put 20% down to win, Wheeler says. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority offers first-timers 6% of the price of the home in down payment assistance.

Data: LendingTree; Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Be smart: Millennials still make up nearly 52% of mortgage requests in Indianapolis, per figures LendingTree shared with Axios.

Between the lines: Some buyers are considering new construction as homebuilders dangle mortgage buydowns and "golden handcuffs" lock Indiana homeowners in place.

Yes, but: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing. "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully grow your bank account, he says.

Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the top reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse, per Bankrate.

The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates.